World | The Louvre Police Make Arrests in Heist at the Louvre At least two suspects detained, one of them at the airport, say authorities By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 26, 2025 5:35 AM CDT The details are still developing, but French authorities have made arrests in last weekend's incredible heist at the Louvre, reports CNN. What's known so far: French media say two suspects, both around age 30, were detained on Saturday evening, per the BBC. The Paris prosecutor's office says one of them was arrested at the Roisy-Charles de Gaulle airport as he was preparing to fly to Algeria. It was not immediately clear if authorities had recovered any of the stolen jewels, notes the New York Times. Four thieves with power tools busted into the museum in broad daylight—with help from a furniture lift—and stole eight crown jewels valued at more than $100 million in less than 10 minutes last Sunday.