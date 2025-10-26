13 People Shot, 2 Dead at Rural North Carolina Party

Two people were shot dead—one of them a 16-year-old—and 11 others were wounded when gunfire erupted at a large party in rural North Carolina early Saturday, reports USA Today . Robeson County sheriff's deputies were still unraveling what transpired about 1:15am at the house party on a dirt road in Maxton, roughly 30 miles from Fayetteville, per WRAL . Authorities say more than 150 people—many of them underage teens—fled the scene before deputies arrived.

"This was yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured," said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The two killed were identified as Jessie Locklear Jr., 49, and Nehemiah Locklear, 16, both residents of nearby Lumberton. It was not immediately clear if the two were related. The other victims, ranging in age from 17 to 43, were treated at local hospitals. Social media posts from the party showed firearms, alcohol, and teenagers, officials said. No arrests have been made.