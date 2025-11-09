Porn Company Files Thousands of Suits Against Its Own Viewers

A little-known porn studio has quietly become America's "most prolific copyright plaintiff," targeting thousands of alleged downloaders in what critics call a high-tech shakedown. Strike 3 Holdings, a Delaware company owning the rights to about 2,000 adult films—mostly produced by the Vixen Media Group—has filed more than 20,000 federal lawsuits since 2017, according to a Guardian analysis of court records. The company uses proprietary software to track IP addresses it claims have downloaded its content, then sues "John Does" and subpoenas internet providers to reveal the individuals' real identities.

Most people choose to settle, paying thousands to avoid public exposure, even if they dispute having seen the films in question. Defense attorneys and judges have likened the process to extortion, with settlements typically reaching five figures. Critics say the system exploits outdated copyright laws, social stigma, and the high cost of legal defense, encouraging people to pay rather than risk financial ruin or embarrassment.

The company doesn't disclose its litigation earnings, but estimates suggest annual settlements could reach $20 million to $30 million. Despite the volume of litigation, none of Strike 3's cases have gone to trial, leaving its evidence-gathering methods—especially its "black box" software—largely unchallenged in court. The company claims its lawsuits are a necessary response to piracy, but legal experts question the reliability of identifying downloaders by IP address alone, noting the potential for mistakes and abuse.

Meanwhile, Strike 3 is involved in another battle over its porn, this one with Meta. NDTV reports on a complaint filed by Strike 3 against the Facebook and Instagram owner that alleges Meta used Strike 3's copyrighted adult flicks to train its AI models. In court papers filed last week to ask for that suit to be dismissed, Meta insists that any porn downloaded by Meta was strictly for "personal use," per Ars Technica.