How a Disjointed GOP Fumbled California's Redistricting Battle

In the high-stakes clash over California's congressional map, a coalition of good-government advocates, Republicans, and former allies struggled to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial redistricting measure. But the effort, spearheaded by physicist and GOP mega-donor Charles Munger Jr., quickly unraveled under the weight of fundraising woes, infighting, and strategic missteps, Politico reports in a deep dive on the Republican Party's bungled response. Munger, who once helped establish California's independent redistricting commission, seeded the opposition with $10 million and ultimately spent $30 million total, but failed to attract other major donors. Early momentum—bolstered by figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger and groups such as the League of Women Voters—fizzled as key allies either withdrew support or declined to take a position on Prop 50.

Meanwhile, a Republican campaign led by ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy fell far short of its $100 million fundraising goal, ultimately scraping together just $11 million to fight the ballot measure. Internal divisions surfaced as Munger and Schwarzenegger, estranged from the Trump-era GOP, clashed with McCarthy's more partisan approach. Efforts to keep the race focused on redistricting, rather than national politics, faltered as Democrats painted Munger as an out-of-touch mega-millionaire. The opposition's messaging floundered, with widely panned ads and a lackluster digital presence, while Newsom's campaign dominated the airwaves and social media. Last-ditch infusions of cash arrived too late to make a difference, with Republican voters receiving mailers after they'd already cast ballots. Ultimately, Prop 50 passed by a wide margin, despite early polling showing it had little support. See Politico for more.