Erika Kirk Gives First TV Interview Since Murder

In her first televised interview since the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk , Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk is recounting the moment she saw him in the hospital after he'd been shot. Speaking with Fox News' Jesse Watters , Erika described a defiant "smirk" on Charlie's face that she interpreted as a message to his killers: "You got my body, you didn't get my soul." She added that she still hasn't seen footage of the moment her spouse was gunned down, per Newsweek . "I never saw the video, I never will see it, I never want to see it," she told Watters. "There are certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee."

The interview also touched on life for Kirk and her children in the weeks following the shooting, per Fox. Kirk recalled telling her children that their father was "on a work trip with Jesus" and described how her daughter continues to ask about him. She said she encourages her children to talk to Charlie by looking up to the sky, assuring them that he can hear them. Despite the tragedy, Kirk said she refuses to live in fear, a stance she said Charlie shared. "We never lived in fear," she told Watters. "If we did, we wouldn't get anything done."

The couple's relationship, marked by a shared focus on faith and purpose, began in 2018 and was often publicly celebrated on social media. The two married in 2021 and had two children together. Kirk is set to receive the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Long Island on Thursday. The AP dives deeper into how her willingness to forgive her husband's killer "has pushed people of faith to contemplate what forgiveness means, particularly in the face of violence, trauma, and unspeakable grief."