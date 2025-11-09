What an 89-Year-Old Nutrition Expert Eats

What does an 89-year-old renowned nutrition expert eat? The Washington Post interviews Marion Nestle, emerita professor at NYU who has three decades of experience in the public and private spheres, and is still working: Her new book is What to Eat Now: The Indispensable Guide to Good Food, How to Find It, and Why It Matters. The interview is wide-ranging, but in terms of those meals:

Breakfast: A "couple cups" of weak coffee with milk and no sugar. Then oatmeal or unsweetened Shredded Wheat with a little brown sugar—much less than in presweetened cereals—and seasonal fresh fruit. For the record, Nestle is skeptical about the idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.