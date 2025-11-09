What an 89-Year-Old Nutrition Expert Eats

What does an 89-year-old renowned nutrition expert eat? The Washington Post interviews Marion Nestle, emerita professor at NYU who has three decades of experience in the public and private spheres, and is still working: Her new book is What to Eat Now: The Indispensable Guide to Good Food, How to Find It, and Why It Matters. The interview is wide-ranging, but in terms of those meals:
- Breakfast: A "couple cups" of weak coffee with milk and no sugar. Then oatmeal or unsweetened Shredded Wheat with a little brown sugar—much less than in presweetened cereals—and seasonal fresh fruit. For the record, Nestle is skeptical about the idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
- Lunch: These meals are "totally irregular." Sometimes a salad, sometimes whatever is on hand at home, including vegetables and fruits from her own terrace garden (lettuce, tomatoes, berries, etc.), along with cheese, peanuts, and bread.
- Dinner: Equally flexible, and it sounds a little like lunch. "I just don't eat that much. But I do really like salads. I can have salads twice a day. If I'm at home, I might have an egg. I might have crackers and cheese with that. I kind of like making meals based on what I have available." She also frequents neighborhood restaurants near her places in Ithaca and New York City. Veggies are a go-to.
, in which Nestle (a longstanding critic of food companies) talks about avoiding ultra-processed foods as much as possible and indulging in the occasional sweet such as ice cream (preferably homemade).