New Yorkers Are Cashing In By Filming Tailpipes

Turning in truck drivers is turning into serious money. A New York City program that pays residents to film idling trucks and buses has quietly minted a small group of six-figure "bounty hunters," with a few raking in close to $1 million for catching violators, reports the New York Post . Launched in 2019 to cut down on commercial vehicles pumping out exhaust while parked, the initiative gives New Yorkers a share of the fines when they submit video evidence. Participants get 25%, ranging from $350 to $2,000, and they can earn up to half if they pursue cases through the city's administrative court. With roughly 95% of complaints upheld, a handful of residents have turned this into a side-hustle boom. City records show five top earners have each collected between $580,000 and almost $900,000.

Understandably, submissions are surging. Reports jumped from about 49,000 in 2022 to roughly 124,000 in 2024 and more than 100,000 so far this year. That's fueled debate about whether the program is veering away from its original environmental mission. Officials note most complaints come from wealthier neighborhoods, not communities hit hardest by truck pollution. And critics say the effort was designed to protect public health, not function as a private income stream. "The days of the six-figure bounty hunters are over," said City Councilman James Gennaro, chair of the Environmental Committee.

Proposed reforms would limit payouts and tighten rules to prevent people from turning idling reports into full-time work. Supporters counter that enforcement is important, and if a few residents are willing to stand outside recording exhaust, the city shouldn't punish them for doing it well. Read the full story.