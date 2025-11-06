Democrat in District Trump Won Won't Run Again

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat who holds his party's most Republican-leaning seat in the US House, announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection, potentially giving the GOP a strong opportunity to flip the Maine seat next year. Golden, known for his moderate record and willingness to cross party lines, made his plans public in an op-ed in the Bangor Daily News, citing frustration with congressional gridlock and growing concerns about threats against his family, NBC News reports. "What has become apparent to me is that I now dread the prospect of winning," Golden wrote. "Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father, and a son."

The Marine veteran said "recent incidents of political violence have made me reassess the frequent threats against me and my family," per the New York Times, adding that he spent last Thanksgiving in a hotel room after receiving a threat against his home. Golden, who was first elected in 2018, has often broken ranks with Democrats, including being the only member of his party to support a recent GOP-led short-term spending bill. At the same time, he agreed with Republican criticism of Democrats' stance on the shutdown, per the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump won the district by 9 percentage points in 2024. Golden was facing a primary challenge from state Auditor Matt Dunlap and looking at a tough general election campaign, with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage running for the seat. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Golden's service on Wednesday and expressed confidence that Democrats could retain the seat. "Republicans will flip this seat red," said a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.