International authorities have formally declared famine in war-ravaged regions of Sudan, marking a rare and severe escalation in the country's humanitarian crisis. The declaration comes from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the world's main authority on hunger crises, NPR reports. The IPC and its partners warn that, especially in conflict zones like Sudan, gathering reliable data for the deliberately rigorous declaration process is difficult, and by the time famine is officially recognized, people are already dying. Aid groups stressed that famine can still be prevented or alleviated if fighting stops and humanitarian access is restored.

The IPC, led by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and international partners, uses a five-phase scale to assess food emergencies. To reach famine status, three strict criteria must be met: at least 20% of households facing catastrophic food shortages, 30% of children under five suffering from acute malnutrition, and two adults per 10,000 dying each day from non-trauma causes. The system was developed to provide reliable, evidence-based analysis for aid organizations and governments, aiming to trigger action before widespread death occurs. It's been to provide an early warning, pushing the international community to act before conditions reach the worst-case scenario.