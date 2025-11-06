Family's Century-Old Secret: 'Lost' Diamond Was Never Lost

One of Europe's most storied jewels, the Florentine Diamond, has resurfaced after vanishing from public view for more than a century. The 137-carat, yellow-tinted gem, once owned by the 17th-century Medici family of Florence, was believed lost or stolen after the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in 1918, reports the New York Times . Its last known owner, Charles I, the final Hapsburg emperor, fled with his jewel collection to Switzerland as his empire unraveled after World War I. But as far back as 1921, a year before Charles' death in Madeira, the Washington Post described the Florentine Diamond as "missing."

Its fate has fueled rumors and inspired fiction for decades, with some believing it had been stolen, recut, or quietly sold off in the chaos of European upheaval. In reality, the diamond never left the family's possession. According to three Hapsburg descendants, the stone has been stored in a Canadian bank vault since World War II, a secret kept to honor a vow of silence by Empress Zita, Charles I's wife, who told only two sons of its location.

Fearing prosecution from the Nazis, Zita fled Europe with her eight children in 1940, arriving in the US with the family jewels in a small cardboard suitcase, the Times reports. The family eventually settled in Quebec, where the jewels were stashed in the bank vault. Zita reportedly told sons Robert and Rodolphe that she wanted the location concealed for a century after Charles' death—and they agreed, only revealing the secret to their own sons, now in their late 60s and 70s. The pair and a cousin, having only just analyzed the diamond for the first time, now hope to display the gem for Canadian audiences—though when and where are yet to be determined.