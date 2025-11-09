Florida Deputy Fatally Shot With His Own Weapon

A Miami-Dade sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop—with his own weapon, authorities say. Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was killed Friday after responding to what was described as a minor car crash, reports NBC News . The sheriff's office says an argument with a man involved in the crash escalated to a physical struggle, during which the man seized the deputy's gun and shot him. The shooter, identified as 21-year-old Steven David Rustrian, then returned to his vehicle and took his own life, said Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

The deputy "was brutally attacked, and he was murdered," said Cordero-Stutz, per the Miami Herald. She called Jaramillo, who graduated from the University of Central Florida and played football there, a "home-grown hero." Video seen by the Herald showed the two men struggling on the ground before the deputy's gun was seized. Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on social media that he and the first lady were "heartbroken" over the killing, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also weighed in publicly with similar sentiments. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's homicide bureau is investigating the shooting.