Somali Pirates Seize First Commercial Ship Since 2024

A European Union naval force raced Friday to reach a Malta-flagged tanker held by pirates off the coast of Somalia. The seizure of the Hellas Aphrodite, carrying a load of gasoline from India to South Africa, put its crew of 24 mariners at risk and raised fears of further attacks by the pirates operating in the region, the AP reports. The pirates fired machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades in their assault Thursday, later boarding the Hellas Aphrodite as its crew hid in a locked-down citadel, or fortified safe room, aboard the vessel, officials said.