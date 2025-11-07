Your Grammy Nominees Have Arrived

Kendrick Lamar is leading noms, with 9 for his GNX album
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 7, 2025 12:47 PM CST
Your Grammy Nominees Have Arrived
A scene from the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

Kendrick Lamar has emerged as the leading nominee for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Lamar's nine nominations for his album GNX are part of a wave of hip-hop albums competing in the Grammys' top categories, including Chromakopia (Tyler, the Creator) and Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, with brothers "Pusha T" and "Malice"). Other top nominees, announced Friday, include Lady Gaga, producer Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter. The Grammys will be handed out Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. Here's a list of nominees in select categories, per the AP and the Grammys site:

  • Album of the year: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, Bad Bunny; Swag, Justin Bieber; Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter; Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); Mayhem, Lady Gaga; GNX, Kendrick Lamar; Mutt, Leon Thomas; Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator
  • Record of the year: "DtMF," Bad Bunny; "Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter; "Anxiety," Doechii; "Wildflower," Billie Eilish; "Abracadabra," Lady Gaga; "luther," Kendrick Lamar with SZA; "The Subway," Chappell Roan; "APT.," Rose and Bruno Mars

  • Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Abracadabra"; "Anxiety"; "APT."; "DtMF"; "Golden" (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami); "luther"; "Manchild"; "Wildflower"
  • Best new artist: Olivia Dean; Katseye; The Marias; Addison Rae; sombr; Leon Thomas; Alex Warren; Lola Young
  • Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Tobias Jesso Jr.; Laura Veltz
  • Best pop solo performance: "Daisies," Justin Bieber; "Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter; "Disease," Lady Gaga; "The Subway," Chappell Roan; "Messy," Lola Young
  • Best pop duo/group performance: "Defying Gravity," Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande; "Golden," EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami; "Gabriela," Katseye; "APT.," Rose and Bruno Mars; "30 for 30," SZA with Kendrick Lamar
  • Best rap performance: "Outside," Cardi B; "Chains & Whips," Clipse (Pusha T and Malice), featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams; "Anxiety," Doechii; "TV Off," Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay; "Darling, I," Tyler, the Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown
  • Best pop vocal album: Swag, Justin Bieber; Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter; Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus; Mayhem, Lady Gaga; I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims
  • Best rap album: Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); Glorious, GloRilla; God Does Like Ugly, JID; GNX, Kendrick Lamar; Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator
  • Best contemporary country album: Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini; Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers; Evangeline vs. the Machine, Eric Church; Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll; Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert
  • Best traditional country album: Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett; American Romance, Lukas Nelson; Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson; Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price; Ain't In It for My Health, Zach Top
  • Best R&B album: Beloved, Giveon; Why Not More?, Coco Jones; The Crown, Ledisi; Escape Room, Teyana Taylor; Mutt, Leon Thomas
  • Best rock album: private music, Deftones; I quit, HAIM; From Zero, Linkin Park; Never Enough, Turnstile; Idols, YUNGBLUD
  • Best alternative music album: SABLE, fABLE, Bon Iver; Songs of a Lost World, the Cure; Don't Tap the Glass, Tyler, the Creator; Moisturizer, Wet Leg; Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams
  • Best comedy album: Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr; PostMortem, Sarah Silverman; Single Lady, Ali Wong; What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx; Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze
Many more nominees here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X