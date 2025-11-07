Your Grammy Nominees Have Arrived

Kendrick Lamar has emerged as the leading nominee for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Lamar's nine nominations for his album GNX are part of a wave of hip-hop albums competing in the Grammys' top categories, including Chromakopia (Tyler, the Creator) and Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, with brothers "Pusha T" and "Malice"). Other top nominees, announced Friday, include Lady Gaga, producer Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter. The Grammys will be handed out Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. Here's a list of nominees in select categories, per the AP and the Grammys site:



Album of the year: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, Bad Bunny; Swag, Justin Bieber; Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter; Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); Mayhem, Lady Gaga; GNX, Kendrick Lamar; Mutt, Leon Thomas; Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, Bad Bunny; Swag, Justin Bieber; Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter; Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); Mayhem, Lady Gaga; GNX, Kendrick Lamar; Mutt, Leon Thomas; Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator Record of the year: "DtMF," Bad Bunny; "Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter; "Anxiety," Doechii; "Wildflower," Billie Eilish; "Abracadabra," Lady Gaga; "luther," Kendrick Lamar with SZA; "The Subway," Chappell Roan; "APT.," Rose and Bruno Mars