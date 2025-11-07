Musk Will Have to Sell a Lot of Robots to Get That $1T Payday

Elon Musk's path to a potential $1 trillion Tesla payday, approved by shareholders on Thursday, comes with a steep set of challenges. The pay package could eventually give Musk a 25% stake in Tesla, but only if he and the company clear a series of financial and operational hurdles. As it stands, Musk controls about 15% of Tesla's shares, not counting options from a 2018 award still tied up in court.
- The new plan could add 424 million more shares to his name, split across 12 tranches—each tied to ambitious targets that must be met for Musk to cash in, the Wall Street Journal reports. The first set of hurdles are market-cap milestones, starting at $2 trillion and peaking at $8.5 trillion—well above Tesla's current $1.5 trillion value. For context, hitting the upper end would put Tesla in the rarefied air of companies like Nvidia, currently the world's most valuable firm.