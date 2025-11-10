FDA Rectifies One of the 'Greatest Mistakes of Modern Medicine'

The FDA is preparing to strip its strongest safety warning from hormone therapy for menopause, a move expected to reshape how millions of women manage symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats. The "black box" warning—added more than 20 years ago after a landmark study flagged increased risks of heart disease, cancer, and stroke—triggered a sharp drop in prescriptions and left many women and doctors wary of hormone treatments containing estrogen and and progesterone, per CNN . Now, citing newer evidence and expert recommendations, Commissioner Marty Makary says the warning has done more harm than good by scaring women away from what he describes in a Wall Street Journal op-ed as a "life-changing, and sometimes life-saving, treatment."

Since the warning's introduction in 2003, prescriptions for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) plummeted by over 70%, with many doctors advising against it due to fears of cancer and other risks. At its peak in the late '90s, about one in four postmenopausal women used hormones; by 2020, that number had fallen to about one in 25. Critics argue this has led to widespread undertreatment of menopause symptoms, including hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mood changes. The FDA's decision follows mounting pressure from experts and clinicians who say the original warning was based on studies that did not account for the timing of therapy initiation.

Recent analyses suggest HRT is safer for women under 60 or within 10 years of entering menopause, provided they do not have a history of hormone-sensitive cancers or an increased risk of blood clots. Agency officials emphasize that prescribing HRT still requires careful consideration, as some women may be at higher risk for blood clots, cancers, or dementia. However, many clinicians now argue that, for the right patients, HRT can improve quality of life and may even offer protective benefits against certain chronic diseases. "HRT's cardiac benefits may be even more effective than statins at reducing the risk of death from cardiovascular disease," Makary writes, calling the "demonization" of HRT as "among the greatest mistakes of modern medicine."