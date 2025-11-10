Welcome to Our New Era: The 'Polycene'

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman was born in the "Cold War" era and has lived much of his life in the not-so-imaginatively-named "Post-Cold War" era. But what to call the era we're living through now? It's a tough question, he writes, because so much is happening in so many arenas: artificial intelligence, climate concerns, geopolitics, etc., much of it interconnected. In talking about this with Craig Mundie, former head of research and strategy at Microsoft, Mundie came up with the "Polycene." And Friedman was instantly sold: