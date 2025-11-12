In Texas, Whooping Cough Cases Have Quadrupled

Whooping cough cases in Texas have soared to more than four times last year's count, according to a new alert from the state's health department. So far in 2024, Texas has reported more than 3,500 cases of the highly contagious respiratory sickness, marking the second consecutive year of significant increases, reports ABC News. That number also represents an 11-year high, per the Texas Tribune. The trend isn't limited to the Lone Star State: National data shows whooping cough (also known as pertussis) cases have surged across the US over the past two years, with the CDC noting that 2024 saw roughly six times as many cases as 2023, per ABC.