People Can't Tell if Their Music Is Made by AI

A new survey suggests most people can't differentiate between artificial intelligence-generated music and tracks made by humans, and they're not happy about it. The poll, conducted by Ipsos for French streaming service Deezer, asked 9,000 participants across eight countries to distinguish between two AI-generated audio clips and one created by humans. According to Deezer, 97% failed to correctly identify which music was real and which was machine-made. The inability to tell AI from human music left more than half of those surveyed feeling uneasy, per AFP .

Broader concerns surfaced as well: 51% worried AI would result in more low-quality music flooding streaming platforms, and nearly two-thirds feared it could stifle creativity in the industry. This comes as Deezer reports a sharp rise in AI-generated tracks on its platform--up from 10% of daily streams in January to about one third today. And according to Billboard, the top country song in the US right now is "Walk My Walk" by Breaking Rust, an AI-generated artist, Newsweek reports.

The appetite for AI music is clearly growing, but there's also backlash. Some 40% of survey respondents said they would simply avoid AI-generated songs, per Reuters. And four in five said they wanted AI music to be clearly labeled as such. Deezer is currently the only major streaming service to systematically label AI-created content. After an AI-generated band known as the Velvet Sundown went viral on Spotify in June, the platform said it would encourage artists and publishers to voluntarily disclose their use of AI.