Sheriff: Federal Operation in Charlotte Is Imminent

A North Carolina sheriff said Thursday that US Customs and Border Protection personnel are expected in Charlotte as soon as Saturday to start an immigration enforcement operation. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement that two federal officials had confirmed that plan to him. His office declined to identify the officials. McFadden says details about the operation haven't been disclosed, and his office hasn't been asked to assist as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown turns its focus to North Carolina's largest city, the AP reports.