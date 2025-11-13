US  | 
Charlotte

Sheriff: Federal Operation in Charlotte Is Imminent

Governor is concerned that federal agents might 'wreak havoc and cause chaos and fear'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 13, 2025 4:43 PM CST
A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge outside an immigration courtroom at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, June 10, 2025.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

A North Carolina sheriff said Thursday that US Customs and Border Protection personnel are expected in Charlotte as soon as Saturday to start an immigration enforcement operation. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement that two federal officials had confirmed that plan to him. His office declined to identify the officials. McFadden says details about the operation haven't been disclosed, and his office hasn't been asked to assist as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown turns its focus to North Carolina's largest city, the AP reports.

  • Activists, faith leaders, and local and state officials have already begun preparing the immigrant community, sharing information about resources and attempting to calm fears. A call organized by the group CharlotteEAST had nearly 500 people on it Wednesday. "The purpose of this call was to create a mutual aid network," said City Council member-elect JD Mazuera Arias.
  • The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also sought to clarify its role. "The CMPD has no authority to enforce federal immigration laws," the agency said in a statement. "CMPD does not participate in ICE operations, nor are we involved in the planning of these federal activities."

  • Mazuera Arias and others said they had already begun receiving reports of what appeared to be plainclothes officers in neighborhoods and on local transit. "This is some of the chaos that we also saw in Chicago," state Sen. Caleb Theodros, who represents Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, said Thursday.
  • Theodros was one of several local and state officials who issued a statement of solidarity this week. "More than 150,000 foreign-born residents live in our city, contributing billions to our economy and enriching every neighborhood with culture, hard work, and hope," it read. "Our message is simple: Mecklenburg County and Charlotte are communities of belonging. We will stand together, look out for one another, and ensure that fear never divides the city we all call home."
  • North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Wednesday that the White House hadn't informed him of a federal deployment in the city, the Charlotte Observer reports. "If we had absolute confidence that ICE was going to come here, and they were going to go and find violent, dangerous drug traffickers and criminals, and be targeted in their work, the city would welcome them with open arms," the Democrat said. "I'm almost certain of that." He added, however, that federal agents have assaulted seniors, "gone after" protesters, and detained US citizens for days at a time. "If they come in and they are targeted in what they do, we will thank them," he said. "If they come in and wreak havoc and cause chaos and fear, we will be very concerned."

