Hemp Industry Has a Year Before 'Extinction Level Event'

The US hemp industry is warning of mass layoffs, lost revenue, and a likely surge in black-market sales after Congress approved a surprise ban on nearly all hemp-derived consumer products. The provision, tucked into the funding bill that ended the government shutdown, will prohibit products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container—effectively outlawing 95% of the $28 billion retail hemp market, industry executives say. A single hemp gummy typically contains 2.5 to 10mg of THC, according to the Journal of Cannabis Research.

The new limit replaces the 2018 Farm Bill's definition of hemp, which was based on THC concentration and allowed products with less than 0.3% THC by weight, CNBC reports. The ban will take effect in a year.

Hemp and cannabis are the same species of plant, with differing levels of THC, and the legislation essentially expands the definition of marijuana and narrows the definition of hemp, reports Forbes.