Texas A&M Sets Rules for Race, Gender Discussions in Class

Texas A&M University is implementing a new policy restricting how professors can address topics related to race, gender, and sexual orientation in their classes. The measure, approved unanimously on Thursday by the Board of Regents, forbids faculty to "advocate" for what the policy terms "race or gender ideology" without prior approval from a campus president. The rules also require professors to stick closely to the approved syllabus for each course. The policy is to take effect across all 12 campuses in the system next semester, the Dallas Morning News reports.

"Curriculum is created and approved based on the accepted body of knowledge needed for our students to be successful in their chosen profession," regent Sam Torn said during the meeting. "It is unacceptable for other material to be taught instead." System officials argue the policy is designed to ensure that students receive instruction relevant to their degrees and that faculty focus on education rather than advocacy. Regents described the changes as part of a broader effort by state officials, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, to address what they describe as ideological bias in Texas' public universities.

James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs, said the change does not "introduce new limitations on scholarly inquiry" but rather is a "refinement and clarification" of existing policies, per the New York Times. Still, the measure seems to be the first attempt by a public university system in Texas to set rules on what faculty can talk about in their classroom on the topics of race and gender, per the AP. Some faculty members and students argued the definitions of "race ideology" and "gender ideology" in the policy are vague and could be used to suppress discussion or instruction. In September, a dean and a department head were demoted after a complaint over gender studies content in a class, and university President Mark Welsh resigned.