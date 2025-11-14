Indiana Prof Benched After Complaint on MAGA Graphic

An Indiana University professor has been pulled from teaching a class after showing a graphic that labeled the "Make America Great Again" slogan as an example of veiled white supremacy. The incident, which occurred in a graduate-level social work course, drew swift attention after a student complained to GOP Sen. Jim Banks, a vocal Trump supporter, per the New York Times . Banks then contacted the university, prompting school officials to suspend the professor, Jessica Adams, from teaching the "Diversity, Human Rights, and Social Justice" class.

"Also lists Columbus Day and 'colorblindness' as White Supremacy," the complaint reads, per the IndyStar, which shows the graphic. Adams, who's still teaching three other courses, said her intent was misunderstood and that the graphic—a pyramid widely used to illustrate examples of overt and covert white supremacy—was meant to spark discussion on racism, not to single out individual political slogans. The controversy unfolds under a new Indiana law requiring state universities to promote "intellectual diversity" and evaluate faculty on their ability to present a wide range of perspectives—though not the personal perspectives of the professors themselves on matters unrelated to coursework, which the law bans.

The university has said it's committed to academic freedom and due process, but it has declined to comment on Adams' situation specifically. Adams said she'd received no direct complaints from students in her class, and that the student who objected didn't file a formal university complaint but instead went right to Banks. The dean of social work, who didn't comment publicly, became the formal complainant after being contacted by the senator.

Adams offers her thoughts to the Chronicle of Higher Education on the complaining student: "I can understand that if you have a differing viewpoint, that it can be hard to speak up, but I think that's an important part of learning, right?" Adams' suspension has drawn criticism from the American Association of University Professors, which argues that the law is being used to silence faculty and align university policy with political priorities, per the Times. The school has also faced backlash for recent actions against diversity programs and the student newspaper.