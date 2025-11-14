Trump's Granddaughter Makes Her LPGA Debut

The youngest golfer who teed off Thursday at the LPGA's Annika tournament may have had the most pressure—and eyes—on her. That would be Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Trump and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. The teen amateur and University of Miami recruit shot a 13-over-par 83, which the Guardian notes has her in last place. "The whole time I was nervous without a doubt," she said afterward, adding that it was more nerve-racking than speaking at the GOP convention last year. "But I thought I did pretty good for a first time, being the youngest player in the field. Now I kind of know how it goes."

The teen's round at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, began with four straight bogeys, though her game settled down after that, particularly on the back nine, writes Beth Ann Nichols at Golfweek. All things considered, the round "was a success by any measure," writes Nichols. "That's a pretty good score, actually," tournament host Annika Sorenstam tells the Golf Channel. "It's not the easiest, the greens are probably the fastest she's ever seen, and it's longer than she normally plays in the junior events. So, I'm proud of her. There's a lot of pressure on her. Everybody is staring her down. Good for her."

Trump, who is ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association, received a sponsor's exemption to play in her very first LPGA event, and that decision has "split opinion across the US golf establishment," per the Guardian. Play continues Friday, though the teen would need a miraculous round to make the cut for weekend play.