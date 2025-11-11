South Carolina Court Rejects Death Row Inmate's Plea

South Carolina's highest court has refused to stop the execution of a man who killed three people over five days more than 20 years ago—while leaving taunting messages for police in the blood of one of his victims. Stephen Bryant, 44, is scheduled to die at 6pm Friday by firing squad at a Columbia prison, per the AP. Lawyers for Bryant made a last-ditch appeal, arguing the judge who sentenced him to die never got to consider how badly his brain was damaged from his mother's alcohol and drug use while pregnant.