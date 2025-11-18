Trump: 'We'll Give Them Everything' on Epstein

A day ahead of a House vote on directing the Justice Department to release all of its files on Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump said he would sign the legislation if it reaches his desk. "I'm all for it," he said at a White House event, per ABC News . On Sunday, in a U-turn after months of fighting the effort, Trump said Republicans should vote to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act. "We'll give them everything. Sure. I would let them, let the Senate look at it, let anybody look at it, but don't talk about it too much, because honestly, I don't want to take it away from us," he said Monday, per the Guardian . "It's really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein's friends, all of them, and it's a hoax."

Only four House Republicans voted for the discharge petition to advance the legislation, but the measure is now expected pass with widespread support on Tuesday. The Senate would also need to pass it before it could go to Trump's desk. While the measure had long been thought to have dim prospects in that chamber, sources tell Politico that many Republican senators are now open to bringing it to a vote.

The bill would force the Department of Justice to release all of its files on Epstein, including the investigation of his 2019 death in a federal detention facility. The bill allows redaction of information on victims or ongoing investigations, but not redactions due to "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary. The New York Times notes that Trump "could have ordered the release of the files without an act of Congress, and has not."