Cities Young Adults Want to Flee

Where do all the young people want to live? Not Baltimore, per a new Gensler survey gauging which cities are seeing the most potential defections of childless young adults (those between the ages of 18 and 34, for the purposes of this poll). More than 2,200 respondents across 27 major US cities were polled, reports Axios, and nearly 62% of that "young adult" demographic in Charm City said they were "likely" or "very likely" to get out of town for good. Check out the top 10 cities that these up-and-coming Americans are thinking of ditching, along with the percentage of young adults that are mulling a move: