On Second Thought, Trump Praises Mamdani

With the cameras rolling, the nation's MAGA president and its largest city's democratic socialist mayor-elect expressed at least momentary detente on Friday after meeting at the White House—pausing the trading of public insults that has gone on for months. "I feel very confident that he can do a good job," President Trump said in a joint appearance in the Oval Office, per the New York Times . "It was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City and the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers," Zohran Mamdani said, per USA Today .

It wasn't always like this. While Mamdani was running for mayor of New York City, he and Trump spoke about each other using such endearments as "communist lunatic," "stupid person," "despot," and "fascist," per the Washington Post. Mamdani even ripped Trump in his victory speech earlier this month. But when a reporter asked Mamdani on Friday about the "despot" accusation, Trump came to his rescue, saying he'd been called worse, per the Wall Street Journal. "That's OK. You can just say 'yes,'" Trump said, tapping him on the arm. "It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

The two stayed away from areas of disagreement in their public comments. The warmth also could reflect Trump's awareness of Mamdani's success campaigning on economic policies intended to help the working class, as well as Mamdani's recognition that some number of his voters had cast their ballots for Trump, per the Post. The Queens natives expressed consensus on ending wars, reducing the cost of living, and getting "Con Edison to start lowering their rates," as Trump said. "We agree on a lot more than I thought," the president said. "I expect to be helping him, not hurting him."