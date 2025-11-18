Trudeau's Ex Responds to Katy Perry Romance

Justin Trudeau's ex-wife has broken her silence on his new relationship with a pop star. Sophie Gregoire addressed the public fallout from her split with the former Canadian prime minister, now dating Katy Perry , during a podcast interview , telling businesswoman Arlene Dickinson that she tries to tune out the "noise," per CNN . Dickinson had complimented Gregoire on her ability to stay "cool" amid the press attention. "We're human beings and stuff affects us. Normal," said Gregoire, a mental health advocate. "How you react to stuff is your decision."

The former couple announced their separation in August 2023 after nearly two decades of marriage. They share three children. "I am very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers," Gregoire said, per Page Six, stressing the importance of feeling one's emotions. "I'll let myself be disappointed by someone, I'll let myself be angry, be sad," she went on. But "what I do with it is my decision." At one point, Gregoire corrected Dickinson when she called her a "single mom." "I'm definitely not a single mom," Gregoire said. "I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love and availability to his children."

Of their co-parenting relationship, Gregoire said, "We call each other up, we'll text each other ... We really try to build cohesion so that the kids feel that cohesion." "And sometimes it's not convenient," she added. "He's on a date, you're on a date," suggested Dickinson. "I wish," Gregoire responded. She then noted her friend likes to say she's "single, trilingual, and ready to mingle." Gregoire is fluent in English, French, and Spanish.