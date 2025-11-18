Trump to Female Reporter: 'Quiet, Piggy'

A video of an exchange between President Trump and a female reporter late last week is gaining renewed traction because of the president's blunt cutoff of "Quiet, piggy." As USA Today reports, it happened aboard Air Force One on Friday. The reporter asked Trump about his name coming up in the Jeffrey Epstein files, and the president downplayed his link to Epstein. Another reporter began asking a question on a different topic, but the first reporter kept going with a follow-up question. At which point, Trump pointed at her and said, "Quiet, quiet piggy," per Deadline.