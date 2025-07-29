Katy Perry's Dinner With Justin Trudeau Turns Heads

It would be one of the more unusual romantic pairings in a while. TMZ spotted Katy Perry having dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a restaurant in Montreal on Monday. Perry, 40, is newly single after a split with Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau, 53, separated from his wife, Sophie, in 2023, per People. Perry is currently in Canada for her Great White North tour. To be clear, it's not certain that their meal was, in fact, a date, and their reps have not clarified. "If this sounds like a Mad Libs pairing of public figures, it certainly is," observes the Cut.