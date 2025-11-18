Only One Lawmaker Voted Against Releasing Epstein Files

Cheers erupted in the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon after a bill to release the Justice Department's files on Jeffrey Epstein passed with near-unanimous consent. The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed in a 427-1 vote, CNN reports. Republican Rep. Clay Higgins was the only holdout, though only four Republicans signed the discharge petition last week that allowed the legislation to advance. Even House Speaker Mike Johnson, who spent months trying to block the bill, voted in favor .

Earlier Tuesday, Johnson, calling the bill a "political stunt," said he would speak to Senate Majority Leader John Thune about amendments to protect the anonymity of Epstein's victims. He said that in the House, "it could be close to a unanimous vote, because everybody here, all the Republicans, want to go on record to show they're for maximum transparency," the Washington Post reports. "But they also want to note that we're demanding that this stuff get corrected before it is ever moved through the process and is completed."

In a speech on the House floor, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the four Republicans who signed the discharge petition, said the issue was very important to the MAGA base, the New York Times reports. "These American women aren't rich powerful elites," she said. "These are your average Americans, and you want to know what the Epstein files represent? It represents the failures of the federal government and Congress." She added: "For far too long, Americans have been put last, and they're sick and tired of it. This is why they don't trust Congress. This is why they don't trust the government." She said the Republicans who supported the petition had faced months of intimidation.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, another one of the four, said Johnson's criticism of the bill was a "red herring," NBC News reports. "The survivors have always been in favor of this legislation," he said, noting that the bill called for the redaction of information on victims.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that he would push to bring it to a vote, the Times reports. "I'm going to move on the floor so that the Senate takes it up immediately," he said. "The American people have waited long enough. They want to see what's in it." President Trump, who reversed his position Sunday and said House Republicans should vote for the bill, said Monday that he would sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.