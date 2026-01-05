California Weighs One-Time 5% Tax on Billionaires

California voters may soon be asked whether to tap the fortunes of roughly 255 billionaires in a one-time bid to shore up health and social programs. A proposed ballot initiative would impose a 5% tax on the assets—not income—of California-based billionaires in 2027, potentially generating "tens of billions" of dollars, according to the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. The measure, backed by the health care workers union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, would apply to assets like private businesses, stocks, bonds, art, collectibles, and intellectual property, while excluding real estate and most retirement accounts, per CBS News . Billionaires could stretch payments over five years but would incur an extra 7.5% annual, nondeductible charge on the remaining balance.

Roughly 90% of the revenue would go to health care, with the rest earmarked for food aid and education, including community college. The proposal's stated goal is to help protect access to "high-quality, equitable health care" and support public education and food assistance, especially as California's Medi-Cal program faces projected federal funding reductions. Supporters frame the tax as a limited correction to what they call runaway wealth at the top and looming cuts to Medicaid funding. Researcher Omar Ocampo of the Institute for Policy Studies said billionaire wealth has nearly tripled in six years and argued that a one-time 5% levy would barely affect their lifestyles.

Opponents, however, say the proposal risks triggering a billionaire exodus and undermining the state's tax base. Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya argues the tax "will kill entrepreneurship in California," per the Los Angeles Times. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the measure, splitting with Democrats including Rep. Ro Khanna. While prior research suggests the wealthy don't typically relocate en masse over higher taxes—Massachusetts saw its millionaire count rise after a new surtax—California's plan would test that theory at a much higher level. The measure needs about 875,000 valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot and would need a simple majority to become law.