After Defunding, CPB Votes Itself Out of Existence

Leaders of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private agency that has steered federal funding to PBS, NPR, and hundreds of public television and radio stations across the country, voted Monday to dissolve the organization. It was created in 1967 by an act of Congress. CPB had been winding down since Congress acted last summer to defund its operations at the encouragement of President Trump. The board of directors chose Monday to shutter CPB completely instead of keeping it in existence as a shell, the AP reports.

"When the Administration and Congress rescinded federal funding, our Board faced a profound responsibility: CPB's final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks," said Patricia Harrison, president and CEO.