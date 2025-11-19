Dad Charged With Killing 4 Kids Says He Buried Another

The North Carolina man charged with killing four of his children told investigators a fifth child, a 1-month-old infant, also died and was buried behind the family home. Court documents released Tuesday reveal that Wellington Dickens III, 38, said the infant, named Riley, was his youngest child and died soon after the family moved to Zebulon, a town east of Raleigh, per NBC News . The move occurred in May 2023, per WRAL . Dickens told authorities that Riley's health declined, and he wrapped the 1-month-old in plastic or paper before burying him in the woods. The death was never reported, and relatives told police they never saw or heard of Riley after the move.

Authorities have not yet located the baby's remains, but say the search is ongoing. No additional charges related to the baby's death have been filed against Dickens, who is currently being held without bond on murder charges in connection with the deaths of the other four children. The investigation began after Dickens called 911 on Oct. 27 and reported the deaths of the four children. Deputies who responded to the scene found a 3-year-old alive in the home and a body bag carrying human remains in the trunk of Dickens' car.

The four victims were later identified as Leah Dickens, 6; Zoe Dickens, 9; Wellington Dickens IV, 10; and Sean Brasfield, 18, who was Dickens' stepchild. According to the affidavit, Dickens said he did not torture the children but "over disciplined" them. He told investigators that Leah died first after being disciplined, per WRAL. Afterward, Dickens said he taped Zoe's mouth shut as punishment for comments she made about her deceased sister, and later found her dead. His 10-year-old son died next from malnutrition, followed by the 18-year-old, Dickens said, according to investigators. The Iraq War veteran recently lost his wife and father.