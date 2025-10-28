Crime | North Carolina Man Calls 911, Says He Killed 4 of His Kids Wellington Delano Dickens III was charged after deputies found human remains in garage By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Oct 28, 2025 4:32 PM CDT Copied This photo provided by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, shows Wellington Delano Dickens III. (Johnston County Sheriff's Office via AP) A North Carolina man who told authorities that he had killed four of his children and that the bodies were in the trunk of a vehicle at his home was charged with murder after sheriff's deputies found human remains in his garage. Wellington Delano Dickens III is being held without bond in the Johnston County Jail, Johnston County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted on Facebook. The 38-year-old has been charged with four counts of murder, the AP reports. Dickens, of Zebulon, about 25 miles east of Raleigh, called 911 on Monday evening and told the operator that he had killed the children, the statement said. Johnston County deputies responded and found Dickens' 3-year-old son unharmed inside the residence. A preliminary investigation found what are believed to be "multiple bodies" in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage and that the remains had been there for a long period of time, the release said. The sheriff's office said investigators believe Dickens killed three of his biological children, ages 6, 9, and 10, and his 18-year-old stepchild. The State Medical Examiner's Office is involved to confirm the identification of the remains. Charles Moore, Dickens' great-uncle, tells WRAL that he seemed "fine" when he last saw him around a year ago. He says Dickens is an Iraq War veteran, and "he had a problem ever since he came back, I think." "Like anybody else I was just shocked," Moore says. "You hear it, talk about it happening to other people. You just wouldn't think it would happen to one of your own." Dickens' wife, Stephanie, died in April 2024, and Dickens said five children lived in their Zebulon home, according to court records from his wife's estate. Her death came just over a year after Dickens' father died when his car crashed into a box truck in Lee County, North Carolina, according to court records. Read These Next Game 3 of the World Series took a historically long time to wrap up. Trump has been talking about a White House ballroom for 15 years. Bill Gates wants less 'doomsday' talk on climate change. Monstrous Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica. Report an error