Democrats Move to Rein In White House Ballroom 'Bribery'

Democrats in Congress introduced new legislation Tuesday aimed at tightening restrictions on private donations for construction projects on White House grounds, a move prompted by President Trump's effort to raise $300 million in private funds for a new East Wing ballroom, CBS News reports. The "Stop Ballroom Bribery Act," sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Robert Garcia, seeks to prevent potential conflicts of interest by barring the president from soliciting donations, prohibiting donor anonymity, and instituting a two-year lobbying ban for contributors. The Trump administration claims to have released a full list of donors to the project, which it says will be 100% privately funded, but sources tell ABC News some donors have been allowed to remain anonymous.

The bill, which ABC notes is unlikely to even make it to Trump's desk let alone be signed into law, would also block donations from entities with pending business before the federal government—including those involved in litigation or seeking federal contracts. According to congressional sources, several companies that have donated to the 90,000-square-foot ballroom project currently have matters pending before federal agencies, such as mergers that need Justice Department approval. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a co-sponsor, argued the legislation is a direct response to what Warren calls a "pay-to-play scheme" and accused Trump of putting a "for sale" sign on the White House.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment, but Trump said Tuesday the larger ballroom is needed to accommodate more guests at official events, citing space limitations at a dinner for the Saudi crown prince. Congressional Democrats have written at least nine letters seeking more information about the ballroom donations. Blumenthal, who leads the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, sent inquiries to over 40 donors, including major corporations like Amazon, Microsoft, and Comcast, but just 16 have replied to his request for more information—and none of those disclosed how much they contributed. A source says Trump has raised more than necessary, a total of $350 million so far.