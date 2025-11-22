Chronic Kidney Disease Joins Ranks of World's Top Killers

A new global study warns that chronic kidney disease is quietly becoming a major public health crisis, with cases worldwide more than doubling in the past three decades.
- The number of cases rose from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million in 2023, placing CKD among the top 10 causes of death globally, according to researchers from NYU Langone Health, the University of Glasgow, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. It's now No. 9, up from No. 27 in 1990, reports the New York Times. People living longer, along with better awareness of CKD among doctors, are seen as factors in the spike.
- The study, published in the Lancet, estimates that about 14% of adults now live with the disease, in which the kidneys lose their ability to clear the body of waste. CKD is blamed for 1.5 million deaths last year, a 6% increase in the death rate since 1993 after adjusting for population aging.