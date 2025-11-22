Oregon Could Usher in a New Era of Geothermal Energy

Engineers plan to harness the "superhot rock" of Oregon's Newberry Volcano, one of the country's largest and most active volcanoes, to build what could become the world's hottest geothermal power plant. The site, run by startup Mazama Energy, has already recorded temperatures of 629 degrees Fahrenheit at two miles deep, making it among the hottest geothermal sites anywhere, reports the Washington Post . Now, it aims to go higher and deeper, surpassing 750 degrees at a depth of less than three miles, unlocking a new category of "superhot rock" geothermal energy as soon as next year.

Currently, geothermal accounts for less than 1% of global electricity, but the International Energy Agency says accessing superhot rock (at 705 degrees or above) could raise that figure to 8% by 2050—and, in theory, could ultimately produce 150 times more electricity than the world uses today. The Newberry project uses enhanced geothermal technology, pumping water into fractured hot rock to create steam, a method inspired by oil and gas fracking, per Oregon Public Broadcasting. While this approach carries earthquake risks—five minor quakes have been recorded at the site in the last six months—supporters say careful monitoring can keep those risks in check.

Mazama hopes the site can start supplying electricity to local homes and businesses as early as next year. It's expected to produce 15 megawatts of electricity initially, eventually rising to 200 megawatts, enough to power a small city. But in theory, it could generate up to five gigawatts, which would cover most of Oregon's usage, Mazama CEO Sriram Vasantharajan tells the Post. However, entering a new era of geothermal energy will come with challenges beyond earthquakes. Standard drills "get fried" drilling into superhot rock, says Vasantharajan. And as the Post reports, none have survived the high temperatures for very long.