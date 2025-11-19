Sports  | 
Haiti Will Play in the World Cup. That's Remarkable

Team last did so in 1974, and it managed to qualify while playing all games abroad
Posted Nov 19, 2025 8:14 AM CST
Fans celebrate Haiti's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a soccer match against Nicaragua, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.   (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Haiti's national soccer team has qualified for next summer's 2026 World Cup, marking only the second time in history the country will compete in the tournament. The team's 2-0 victory over Nicaragua on Tuesday night landed Haiti one of three direct slots for the CONCACAF (that's the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) region; Panama and Curacao grabbed the other two. The achievement is remarkable on a number of fronts:

  • As CONCACAF reports, it ends a 51-year drought for the country. The last time Haiti qualified was in Germany in 1974, when they lost to Italy, Poland, and Argentina and were eliminated in the first round.

  • Haiti secured its slot without playing a single qualifying match at home, reports the Miami Herald. Due to gang violence, the team hasn't played in its stadium since 2021. The BBC reports the team's home matches are played in Curacao, some 500 miles from Haiti.
  • The French coach of Haiti's national soccer team, Sebastien Migne, guided his team to victory without ever setting foot in the country, reports the BBC. Migne, 52, was hired 18 months ago but can't travel to Haiti due to ongoing violence and instability. Instead, he has relied on the Haitian football federation's staff and scouts for updates on local players. All of the team's current squad are based outside of Haiti.
  • The Herald notes the timing of the win was significant. "November 18, 220 years after the Vertières battle, Haiti is back," said Dr. Joseph Durandis, a Haiti-born physician and South Florida resident who attended the game in Curacao. He was referring to the key battle in the country's fight for independence from France. "We have won another battle, this time on the soccer field," he continued. "This country cannot die, this country just cannot die. Haiti is back! We are back in the World Cup."

