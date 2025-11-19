Haiti Will Play in the World Cup. That's Remarkable

Haiti's national soccer team has qualified for next summer's 2026 World Cup, marking only the second time in history the country will compete in the tournament. The team's 2-0 victory over Nicaragua on Tuesday night landed Haiti one of three direct slots for the CONCACAF (that's the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) region; Panama and Curacao grabbed the other two. The achievement is remarkable on a number of fronts:

As CONCACAF reports, it ends a 51-year drought for the country. The last time Haiti qualified was in Germany in 1974, when they lost to Italy, Poland, and Argentina and were eliminated in the first round.