Ultraprocessed Foods Are the New Tobacco

A comprehensive review suggests humans are not biologically adapted to consume ultraprocessed foods, which are linked to harm in every major human organ system. The review published in the Lancet , which draws on 104 long-term studies, found that 92 of them linked diets high in ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) to increased risks of early death and chronic diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and depression, per the Guardian . The study comes in a three-part series involving dozens of nutrition experts who accuse food corporations of trying to displace fresh food while maximizing profits. More than half of the average diet in the US and UK now consists of these foods.

UPFs—including ready meals, cereals, protein bars, sugary drinks, and fast food—are defined as industrially manufactured products that often contain artificial flavors, emulsifiers, and colorings. They're designed to be highly palatable and convenient but are typically high in calories and low in nutrients. The review's authors argue that aggressive marketing and lobbying by large food corporations are fueling the global rise of UPFs, while also skewing scientific debate and blocking regulations that could protect public health. The Lancet series calls for urgent policy action, comparing the current state of UPF regulation to the early days of tobacco control.

Recommendations include clearer front-of-package labeling to identify UPFs, stricter advertising restrictions—especially those targeting children—and bans on UPF sales in public institutions like schools and hospitals. The review highlights Brazil's national school food program as a model, with a goal of making 90% of school food fresh or minimally processed by 2026. While some critics argue that the definition of UPF is too broad and that existing policies targeting sugar and salt are sufficient, the authors contend that the evidence justifies immediate action. They note the food industry is spending millions to fight government restrictions and fund nutritionists who will parrot their claims, per CNN.