NJ Cop Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Child

A police officer in New Jersey, who once served as mayor of Dumont, is facing serious charges after allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a child he met online. Authorities allege Jersey City Police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno, 44, initiated contact with the victim via an unnamed social media app, then arranged a meeting at the child's Englewood home, where the alleged assault took place while the child was alone, per NJ.com. According to an affidavit, the married father of two incapacitated the juvenile by spraying an unknown substance into his hand and covering the child's nose and mouth.
The attack occurred Monday, and officers responded that same day, finding the victim suffering from "cognitive impairment," per Fox News. LaBruno was arrested within hours. The Democrat had just come off a failed bid at a state Assembly seat, with his campaign website noting he coached youth sports. Charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, he's currently being held in Bergen County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing. He's been suspended without pay from the Jersey City Police Department, which says its Internal Affairs unit is running a parallel investigation. The department has pledged to cooperate with county prosecutors.