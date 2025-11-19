NJ Cop Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Child

A police officer in New Jersey, who once served as mayor of Dumont, is facing serious charges after allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a child he met online. Authorities allege Jersey City Police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno, 44, initiated contact with the victim via an unnamed social media app, then arranged a meeting at the child's Englewood home, where the alleged assault took place while the child was alone, per NJ.com. According to an affidavit, the married father of two incapacitated the juvenile by spraying an unknown substance into his hand and covering the child's nose and mouth.