It's a New Approval-Rating Low for Trump

When Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office in January, 47% of Americans approved of him. That figure has taken another dip, dropping two points since the start of November to 38%, finds a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that was conducted over four days ending Monday and released Tuesday. That marks the lowest point since his return to office and reflects "Americans unhappy about his handling of the cost of living and the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," per Reuters. The current figure puts him nearer to the lowest levels recorded during his first term (33%) and close to the weakest ratings of predecessor Joe Biden (35%). On the two big issues flagged by Reuters: