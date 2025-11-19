It's a New Approval-Rating Low for Trump

When Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office in January, 47% of Americans approved of him. That figure has taken another dip, dropping two points since the start of November to 38%, finds a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that was conducted over four days ending Monday and released Tuesday. That marks the lowest point since his return to office and reflects "Americans unhappy about his handling of the cost of living and the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," per Reuters. The current figure puts him nearer to the lowest levels recorded during his first term (33%) and close to the weakest ratings of predecessor Joe Biden (35%). On the two big issues flagged by Reuters:
- The poll found that 65% of Americans, including a third of Republicans, disapprove of Trump's performance on the cost of living. Only 26% of Americans believe he is effectively managing the cost of living, down from 29% in early November.
- The Epstein case is also seen as a drag on the president's approval. Some 20% of Americans, and 44% of Republicans, support how Trump has handled the matter. A significant majority—70%—believe the government is concealing information about Epstein's associates.
Washington Monthly separately looks at Trump's Real Clear Politics job approval average, which currently stands at 43.1%. It makes the case that it puts him in the "danger zone" and "spells trouble for the 2026 midterms." Take a deep-dive into the reasoning here.