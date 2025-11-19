Report: US, Russia Secretly Drafting Ukraine Peace Plan

The Trump administration has been secretly collaborating with Russia on a new peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to officials from both countries who spoke to Axios . The proposed plan, which consists of 28 points, is said to be inspired by the Gaza peace deal brokered by President Trump. It covers four main areas: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, broader European security, and the future of US relations with both Russia and Ukraine, according to Axios' sources. They say Ukraine has not been involved in the negotiations.

The details on how the plan addresses issues such as who controls what territory in eastern Ukraine remain unclear, especially as Russian forces continue to make slow gains in the region. The drafting process is being led by Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has spent considerable time in discussions with Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev, who oversees Russia's sovereign wealth fund and is heavily involved in Ukraine diplomacy, told Axios he spent three days meeting with Witkoff and other Trump team members in Miami in late October.

He expressed optimism about the plan, saying "the Russian position is really being heard" in this round of negotiations. Dmitriev said the US effort is unrelated to a separate, UK-led push for a Gaza-style plan, which Dmitriev dismisses as disregarding Russia's positions. Witkoff was expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey, but that meeting has been postponed. However, Witkoff did discuss the plan with Zelensky's national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, in Miami. A Ukrainian official acknowledged awareness of US efforts, saying, "We know the Americans are working on something."

The White House has begun briefing European officials about the plan and believes there is a realistic chance of garnering support from both Ukraine and its European allies, Axios reports. Sources tell Reuters that the US is pressuring Zelensky to accept the main points of the plan, including giving up territory and reducing the size of the country's military.