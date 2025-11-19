Man Named JD Vance Threatened to Kill VP

JD Vance is going to prison for threatening to kill JD Vance. A Michigan man with the same initials and last name as the vice president was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for online threats to kill President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, whose full name is James David Vance, reports the New York Times . The 67-year-old JD Vance—full name, James Donald Vance Jr.—pleaded guilty in July to three felony counts related to a series of violent threats posted on Bluesky earlier this year. Secret Service agents arrested him in June after tracing the posts, which also targeted Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.

"If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag," read one of his posts. "I will either be shot by a secret service sniper or spend the rest of my life in prison. I've only got about 10 years of life left anyway." Prosecutors highlighted a history of similar behavior, noting Vance had been investigated in 2018 for threatening President Trump on Facebook and had made other threats over the years. They also pointed to a February post showing a gun with the caption, "Anti MAGA tool. And yes, that's my gun."

Vance's attorney, public defender Helen Nieuwenhuis, argued that he should receive probation because he is a "first-time offender with serious physical and mental health issues." She said he suffered mental abuse as a child, the Detroit Free Press reports. "His statements, while unacceptable, were rhetoric—not plans—and he never took any step to harm anyone," she wrote in a court filing. Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to 37 months. "When Vance said he planned to kill our President and the Vice President simply because he disagreed with them, he crossed a line we all understand and so had to be punished," US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Timothy VerHey said in a statement.