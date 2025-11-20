Trump Promises to Push for Peace in Sudan

President Trump said on Wednesday he plans to put greater attention on helping find an end to the brutal civil war in Sudan after being urged to take action by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump, who claims to have ended several wars since returning to office and has openly lobbied for the Nobel Peace Prize, admitted the conflict "wasn't on my charts" before his conversation with the crown prince, the AP reports. But the president said he spoke in detail about the civil war with the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia during their White House talks on Tuesday. The crown prince, Trump said, urged him to use the power and influence of the presidency to bring an end to the war.