Why the Fall of a Sudanese City Is Just So Devastating

Sudan's brutal two-year war has entered a new, dangerous phase. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces this week seized control of the entire Darfur region, after ousting the rival Sudanese army from its last stronghold there. The fighting for control of Sudan has killed more than 40,000 people and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 14 million displaced. The capture of El Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur, by the powerful Arab-led force raises fears that Africa's third-largest nation may split again, nearly 15 years after the oil-rich South Sudan gained independence following years of civil war. Key things to know, per the AP: