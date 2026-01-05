Anne Frank's Stepsister Eva Schloss Dies at 96

Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor who later became Anne Frank's stepsister and a prominent educator on Nazi atrocities, has died at 96, the Guardian reports. Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla were "greatly saddened" by her death, with the king saying they had "admired her deeply" and were "privileged and proud" to have known her. Charles, who danced with Schloss during a 2022 visit to a north London Jewish community center, praised her lifelong efforts "to overcom[e] hatred and prejudice" through her work with the Anne Frank Trust as well as Holocaust education worldwide.

Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna, Schloss fled with her family to Amsterdam, where she befriended fellow teenager Anne Frank at Merwedeplein Square. After two years in hiding in the Netherlands, the family was betrayed by a Nazi collaborator. On her 15th birthday, Schloss was arrested with her parents and brother, interrogated, and deported to Auschwitz in May 1944. She and her mother survived; her father and brother did not. Before they were separated, her brother Heinz told her he had hidden 30 of his paintings under attic floorboards, a story later featured in a 2017 exhibition at London's Jewish Museum.

Schloss settled in London after the war, married Zvi Schloss in 1952, and had three daughters. Her mother, Elfriede, married Anne Frank's father, Otto Frank, in 1953, making Schloss Anne's stepsister. (Anne died in 1945 in Germany's Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.) Schloss went on to co-found the Anne Frank Trust, serving as its honorary president. In interviews, she often reflected on her memories of Anne, describing her as mature and self-assured, and continued speaking publicly about her experiences into her 90s, People reports. "We must never forget the terrible consequences of treating people as 'other,'" she said in 2024. She regained Austrian citizenship in 2021.

Her family, in a tribute published in Jewish News, said they were "incredibly proud of all that Eva stood for and accomplished" and hoped her books, films, and educational work would continue to influence future generations. Dan Green, chief executive of the Anne Frank Trust, called her "a beacon of hope and resilience" whose efforts to confront prejudice "left an indelible mark on countless lives." (She once met with a group of students who gave the Nazi salute in a photo.)