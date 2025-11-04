White House: Trump Is 'Aware' of Cheney's Death

Former Vice President Dick Cheney may have been a legendary figure within the Republican Party, but for President Trump, he was part of a long list of people he viewed as political opponents. While White House flags were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Cheney on Tuesday, there was no fanfare, and Trump made no comment about Cheney's death on social media. His press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not mention his passing in a press briefing until she was asked by a reporter—and then made only perfunctory comments, the AP reports.

"I know the president is aware of the former vice president's passing. And as you saw, flags have been lowered to half-staff in accordance with statutory law," Leavitt said.