NHL Player Felled by 'Barbecuing Mishap'

Florida's Eetu Luostarinen out indefinitely with burns, the league's second bizarre injury this year
Posted Nov 20, 2025 6:13 AM CST
   (Gety/AVNphotolab)

NHL teams are typically vague when talking about injuries, with phrases such as "upper body injury" as far as they'll go. Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has just added a strange new term to the mix: "barbecuing mishap." And it's no joke: forward Eetu Luostarinen is out indefinitely as a result, reports CBS Sports. It seems that Luostarinen suffered burns in the incident—not serious enough to spend a night in the hospital, but serious enough that "he did get seen by doctors," said the coach.

"I'm gonna list him as week-to-week because we don't have a lot of experience with this," Maurice said. "Some of it's when he comes back and feels comfortable putting the equipment on."

  • Another 'freak accident:' Luostarinen's is not the only unusual league injury this season. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, one of the league's best young players, will be out about eight weeks after a "freak accident" during a team dinner, per ESPN. Hughes reportedly "leaned on a glass, and it broke," reports the Hockey News. He required hand surgery last weekend from the resulting cut.

