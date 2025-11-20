NHL Player Felled by 'Barbecuing Mishap'

NHL teams are typically vague when talking about injuries, with phrases such as "upper body injury" as far as they'll go. Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has just added a strange new term to the mix: "barbecuing mishap." And it's no joke: forward Eetu Luostarinen is out indefinitely as a result, reports CBS Sports. It seems that Luostarinen suffered burns in the incident—not serious enough to spend a night in the hospital, but serious enough that "he did get seen by doctors," said the coach.
"I'm gonna list him as week-to-week because we don't have a lot of experience with this," Maurice said. "Some of it's when he comes back and feels comfortable putting the equipment on."
- Another 'freak accident:' Luostarinen's is not the only unusual league injury this season. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, one of the league's best young players, will be out about eight weeks after a "freak accident" during a team dinner, per ESPN. Hughes reportedly "leaned on a glass, and it broke," reports the Hockey News. He required hand surgery last weekend from the resulting cut.