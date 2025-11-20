NHL Player Felled by 'Barbecuing Mishap'

NHL teams are typically vague when talking about injuries, with phrases such as "upper body injury" as far as they'll go. Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has just added a strange new term to the mix: "barbecuing mishap." And it's no joke: forward Eetu Luostarinen is out indefinitely as a result, reports CBS Sports. It seems that Luostarinen suffered burns in the incident—not serious enough to spend a night in the hospital, but serious enough that "he did get seen by doctors," said the coach.