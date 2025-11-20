Miss Jamaica Hospitalized After Fall During Pageant

A dramatic fall during the Miss Universe preliminaries has put the spotlight on Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, who is now recovering after tumbling off the stage during the evening gown segment Wednesday night. Video posted on Instagram shows that Henry, wearing an orange gown and high heels, lost her footing after posing at the front of the stage and fell off the side, shocking audience members and prompting an immediate response from event staff, Today reports. She was later seen being removed from the area on a stretcher.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization later released a statement confirming that Henry was taken to Bangkok's Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where doctors found no life-threatening injuries. The organization said further tests are being conducted to ensure her full recovery and asked supporters to "stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts" as Henry receives medical care. The group also thanked the public for their support. Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha said he visited Henry and her family at the hospital and confirmed that she suffered no broken bones and is receiving good care.

The incident occurred ahead of the Miss Universe finals, which are scheduled to take place on Friday. Before the fall, Henry had already participated in the pageant's national costume and swimsuit rounds. Henry, an ophthalmologist, is the founder of the See Me Foundation for the visually impaired in Jamaica, the New York Post reports. This year's contest has been hit by multiple controversies: Earlier this month, contestants walked out of an event in solidarity with Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, after she was berated by a pageant official. Two of the eight judges abruptly resigned this week, with one of them alleging that the pageant is rigged.